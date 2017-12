Twenty eight students from Penn State Wilkes-Barre recently visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This academic trip include students from seven different classes in humanities. Viewed exhibits included “Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer,” “Modernism on the Ganges: Raghubir Singh Photographs,” “Leonardo to Matisse: Master Drawings from the Robert Lehman Collection,” “Rodin at The Met” and “Delirious: Art at the Limits of Reason, 1950-1980.”

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_PSUWB-Trip-to-the-Met.jpg Submitted photo