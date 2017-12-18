Wyoming Seminary plans coding event for January

FORTY FORT — Children in grades kindergarten through eighth who would like to learn more about computer programming are invited to attend a special STEM Saturday at Sem Event to take part in a program titled “Beyond the Hour: Kids Who Code.” The program will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Wyoming Seminary Lower School, 1560 Wyoming Ave..

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public. No previous experience in coding is required.

This event is designed to introduce or continue the exploration of computer coding begun during the “Hour of Code Challenge” held around the world during the week of Dec. 4-10. Sem students have been participating in the Hour of Code since its inception in 2013, building coding skills on tablets and laptops through challenges, designing graphics and creating games.

The January event will feature four sessions. The first session, designed for children in grades kindergarten to first grade, will introduce programming basics through Kodable and Osmo and also by programming Bee-Bot robots. The second session will be open to children in second and third grade and will include unplugged coding and coding using the Hopscotch and Lightbot apps. Students in fourth and fifth grades will build coding skills using the unique Apple Swift Playgrounds app and small robots. Fourth session students in sixth through eighth grades will code in various languages, including JavaScript and Python, that will help them gain a more in-depth understanding of coding.

Reservations for this event are required. For more information on the STEM Saturday at Sem Event or to register online, visit the Wyoming Seminary web site at www.wyomingseminary.org/academics/stem.