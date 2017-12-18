Wyoming Seminary Upper School students participate in mock trial tournament

KINGSTON – The Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School Mock Trial team recently earned 11th place in the 11th annual Empire New York: The World Championship Mock Trial Tournament, held at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, in Brooklyn, New York. This was the eighth year in a row that Sem has been invited to compete in the most prestigious Mock Trial event in the nation.

The Sem team compiled a record of five wins and three losses over four rounds and faced some of the best mock trial teams in the nation. In addition, junior Molly Leahy, of Wilkes-Barre, received an Outstanding Witness Award, and team captain and senior Meghan Melkote, of Moosic, received an Outstanding Attorney Award. Sem history teacher Adam Carlisle and Latin teacher David Johnson are the team’s teacher coaches, Caroline Reppert, Sem Class of 2013 and former team captain, assists as an advisor and Paul Galante, Esq., Joseph C. Ruby, Esq. and Zach Watkins, Esq. serve as attorney advisors.

The Empire Invitational, considered the nation’s most prestigious high school mock trial tournament, brought together 36 mock trial teams from schools in 16 states in the United States and six other countries. Teams are invited to apply for competition only if they have finished in the top of their state or country’s mock trial competition the year prior and are selected only after an extensive application process.

Mock trial teams argue a case before a judge and are evaluated based on their presentation, opening and closing arguments, direct and cross examination, poise and articulation, control of facts, and knowledge of Mock Trial rules of law and exceptions. Competitions involve two opposing high school teams who apply real-life statutes and case law to fictitious situations in a simulated trial setting.