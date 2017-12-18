Barbara Evans displays music boxes at Back Mountain Memorial Library

Barbara Evans, 67, of Dallas Township, will showcase her music box collection at the Back Mountain Memorial Library throughout the month of January.

Barbara has been collecting music boxes for over 30 years, starting when she was about 35 years old. She doesn’t remember specifically how she got started collecting these music boxes, but she began receiving them as gifts and her interest in them grew from there. Sometimes, she will buy them at flea markets or if she is out and about and sees one, she will pick it up to add to her collection. Barbara says people started gifting her music boxes every year for Christmas and her birthday after seeing how much joy they brought her.

Her collection totals over 300 unique and sentimental pieces – all having different stories behind them. Barbara says it is hard for her to choose a favorite but she tends to be partial to the snowmen music boxes she has acquired, as well as a porcelain bell that plays “O Holy Night.”

Members of the community are invited out to see Barbara’s music box collection throughout the entire month of January at the Back Mountain Memorial Library.