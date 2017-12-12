Only Yesterday: Kingston Twp. school applied for driver training car in 1947

20 YEARS AGO — 1997

Lehman-Jackson Elementary School recently awarded prizes to the top readers in grades first through sixth. The program, sponsored by Remedial Reading Teacher, Miss Peiffer and the PTA, had 181 students participating. The top readers read over 780 books. Winners are: First grade, Melissa Attanasio; Second grade, Nicole Attanasio; Third grade, Colleen Henninger; Fourth grade, Michael Gionfriddo; Fifth grade, Skye Nickalls; Sixth grade, Craig Thomas.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Horseman’s Association held its seventh annual year-end awards banquet recently at Genetti’s Manor, Dickson City. The event was attended by over 200 members and their families. Among the local year-end award winners were: Amanda Adamitz, Dallas; Charity and Chelsea Andrews, Sweet Valley; Emily Ashton, Dallas; Amanda Boice, Harveys Lake; Katie and Rebecca Conyngham, Dallas; Catlin and Ian Delhanty, Shavertown; Jocelyn Eckman, Dallas; Kyle Evans, Dallas; Raegan Guelich, Dallas; Elizabeth and Lindsay Jayne, Dallas; Jamie Laubenstein, Harveys Lake; Erin Liss, Dallas; Cindy Morris, Sweet Valley; Josh Riaubia, Sweet Valley; Wendy Wallo, Dallas; and Jasmine Watson, Noxen.

Dallas High School art students took time out to brighten windows around the Back Mountain last week. The holiday window painting is an annual project that stretches up and down Rte. 309 and 415, from the Meadows Nursing Center in Dallas to Grange National Bank in Trucksville. The painting crew at the Meadows included Lynda Pitcavage, Robyn Weber, Amy Park, Randa Shahin, Shannon Gaffney, Jennifer Swartz, Brian Tupper, Heather Fuller, Erin Heffron, Leigh Robinson, Rick Lorah and Forrest Cummings.

30 YEARS AGO — 1987

Several Back Mountain residents will be participating in the annual Christmas Candlelight Concert to be held Dec. 20 at the United Methodist Church in Forty Fort. This year the featured choral work will be Bach’s “Magnificat.” Back Mountain participants are: Nancy Delinski, Dallas; Vivian Jayne, Trucksville; Donna Trebilcox, Lauren Mechell and Dr. Harry Mechell, all of Dallas; and Harry Trebilcox and Shirley Ann Smith, Dallas.

Becky Geffert received word recently that she was district winner of the Voice of Democracy contest which qualifies her to advance to the state competition. Becky, a senior at Dallas Senior High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Geffert of Dallas. She was the winner of a $100 bond at district level and if her entry in the state competition wins, she will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. for the national final in March. The contest is sponsored each year by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and is based on a theme relative to American Democracy. The 1987-1988 theme was “America’s Liberty – Our Heritage.”

40 YEARS AGO — 1977

Brownie Girl Scout Troop 641, Lehman, recently held their Investiture Ceremony at the Lehman-Jackson School. Parents and friends were present to see the new Brownies receive their pins. Brownie Scouts are: Cathy Crawford, Marcie Hoover, Betty Gross, Marcia McCarroll, Donna Corvey, Terry Brader, Carolyn Yatsko, Tammy Laidacker, Mary Frances Hozempa, Karen Stepanski, Julianne Folmar, Christine Oakley, Susan DeGannaro, Cathy Burke, Holly Wolfe, Tina Albertson, Tracy Cook, Pam Coolbaugh, Michele Whalen, Christy Scovell, Jill Archavage and Paula Sweitzer.

Mrs. Bridgette Ann Correale, Dallas, will head the March of Dimes Mothers March this January in Dallas. Mrs. Correale will organize the annual neighbor-to-neighbor campaign and is in charge of volunteer recruitment for the March, which helps the March of Dimes in its mission to prevent birth defects.

50 YEARS AGO — 1957

Twelve bobcats saluted the flag and took the oath which made them members of Cub Pack 241 last Monday night at ceremonies staged at Lehman Methodist Church, their first step toward Boy Scouting. Receiving their pins were: William Stoerrle, Larry Scott, Dana Mahle, Kevin Cragle, George Vicari, James Barrall, Dale Ide, Edward Oncay, Larry Morretti, Geoffrey Davis, Mark Hession and Dale Carson.

Miss Christine Demmy, a junior at Dallas High School, received a $25 Savings Bond in recognition of her winning the V.F.W. Freedom’s Challenge Award for the Back Mountain Area.

The annual Christmas program is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Dallas Senior High School, when Dal-Hi Choristers, directed by Florence Sherwood, will join the Chorus and Band for an hour of seasonal music. Taking solo parts in an unusual Indian carol will be Howard Wiggin, James Pickett and Thomas Shaver.

60 YEARS AGO — 1957

Girl Scout Troop 77 held a birthday party at Dallas-Franklin-Monroe Township School last Monday when girls entertained their mothers with a fashion show and held a court of awards. Special badges were given to: Judy Wright, camp craft and skating; Andrea Krimmel, camp craft and swimming; Rita Rice, seamstress; and Susan Cheney, dog and cat.

A Christmas Party for underprivileged children in the Back Mountain area will be given by the Dallas Kiwanis Woman’s Club at the American Legion Home, Dallas, on Saturday. In charge of the affair are Mrs. Frederick Anderson, chairman; Mrs. Franklin Gager, Mrs. Robert Dolbear, Mrs. John Henninger, Mrs. John Churry, Mrs. Roscoe Smith, Mrs. William Wright and Mrs. Andrew Denmon.

70 YEARS AGO — 1947

“Who Killed Aunt Caroline?” takes the stage at Lehman High School auditorium on Dec. 19, and according to Mrs. Reed Travis, director, it promises to be the most exciting mystery play ever presented in Lehman. Members of the play cast are: Priscilla Abbott, Dolores Adamshick, Marie Beline, Charles Carey, Walter Elston, Ellen Gibbons, Betty Ide, Loraine Keller, Homer Middleton, Frank Prutzman, Jerry Scott and Marilyn Williams.

Kingston Township is the second school district in the Wilkes-Barre area to make application for a dual control training car for training student drivers. Automobile training education will be offered to all boys and girls sixteen years of age and over. Instructor will be Ted E. Martz, instructor of Health and Physical Education.

