Penn State Extension offers new online course on food safety

UNIVERSITY PARK — Professionals in the food industry who want to learn about food safety and sanitation now have the opportunity to take an online course offered by Penn State Extension.

The “Food Safety and Sanitation for Food Manufacturers Online Course” is provided by Extension’s Food Safety Team and taught by Luke LaBorde, professor of food science in the College of Agricultural Sciences. It is designed to help food manufacturers and others in the food industry understand and avoid the risks of food contamination and food-related illness. Participants will get practical recommendations to implement a food safety and sanitation program to minimize risk and to maintain profitability and brand reputation.

The course is divided into five sections: the science of safe food, stopping contamination at its source, the sanitation process, smart design for food safety, and processes and regulations that keep food safe.

Discussed are potential hazards, the scientific principles behind food safety, personal hygiene practices to minimize contamination, fundamentals of sanitary equipment and facilities design, regulatory requirements and preparing for inspection, preventing deliberate contamination, and the basic concepts of hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP) Upon satisfactory completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate of course completion from Penn State.

To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/ food-safety-and-sanitation-for-food-manufacturers.