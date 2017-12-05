Misericordia University will host History Day competition

DALLAS TWP. – Misericordia University is hosting the 2018 National History Day (NHD) Northeast PA Region 2 Competition on Saturday, March 17. Middle school and high school students in Luzerne (except Hazleton School District), Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Pike, Wayne, Wyoming, Monroe, and Sullivan counties are invited to participate. Student registration opens Jan. 2 and runs through Feb. 23.

The daylong event is sponsored by NHD, a nonprofit education organization that offers professional development opportunities and curriculum materials for educators, and programs to encourage students around the world to conduct and present original research on historical topics. Students commonly compete with their schools, but are welcome to apply independently. Students who compete in the contest are encouraged to use the resources at the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library at Misericordia University.

The theme for 2018 contest is “Conflict and Compromise in History.” There are 18 categories within the competition. Students compete at either the junior high (grades 6-8) or senior high (grades 9-12) level, and as part of a group or as an individual, in four categories: performance, documentary, website and exhibit. Students can also compete as an individual at the junior or senior high level in the historical paper category.

Students who place in the top three of each category are eligible to advance to the state competition at Carlisle High School in Carlisle on May 11-12. Winners from the state competition will then compete at the 2018 National History Day Contest at the University of Maryland, College Park, Md., on June 10-14.

Jennifer Black, Ph.D., assistant professor of history and government, and Maureen Cech, archivist, Bevevino Library, are co-directors of the event. Committee members include Jennifer Luksa, director, and Susan Lazur, administrative assistant, Bevevino Library; Paul Fetzer, instructor of history and government, Misericordia University, and Johnna Evans, coordinator of non-credit and special programs, Center for Adult and Continuing Education, Misericordia University.

In addition to highlighting the work of local students, the day’s activities will also include a Local History Fair featuring exhibits from local historical societies and historical reenactments, plus history trivia games and a scavenger hunt. All presentations and exhibits are free and open to the public. The event begins at 8 a.m. with registration and a Continental breakfast for students outside Dudrick, Muth and Huntzinger Rooms 216-218 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

For additional information about NHD, or to register, visit http://libguides.misericordia.edu/NEPAhistoryday. Students and teachers interested in participating in the event are encouraged to consult the website. Research workshops are also available in the Bevevino Library. Members of the community who are interested in volunteering or judging for the event, or who have general questions, may also reach the NHD committee via email at nhd@misericordia.edu, or by telephone at 570- 674-6225.