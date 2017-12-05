Dallas Kiwanis, Lake-Lehman Key Cub decorate Meadows Christmas trees

With help from the Dallas Kiwanis and the Lake-Lehman High School Key Club, the holiday season has arrived at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas. These community volunteers worked hard one recent Saturday morning, assembling and decorating the center’s Christmas trees. The Meadows gratefully thanks all who participated in this very special annual project. From left, first row, are Becky Stout, Dallas Kiwanis; Connor Beyer, LL Key Club; Samantha Aber, LL Key Club; Lily Wood, LL Key Club; Gianna Williams, LL Key Club; Haley Patton, LL Key Club; and Beverly Atherholt, Dallas Kiwanis. Second row, Harold Stout, Dallas Kiwanis; Lloyd Ryman, Dallas Kiwanis; and Hannah Patton, LL Key Club.

