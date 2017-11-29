Lake-Lehman basketball teams get winter season started

The first legal day of regular-season winter athletic competition for Pennsylvania high schools is Friday, Dec. 8, but among Back Mountain teams, only the Lake-Lehman basketball teams will be in action.

Dallas will get its boys and girls basketball and its wrestling seasons started Saturday, Dec. 9.

Wrestling teams from Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock and the girls basketball team from Tunkhannock will also open their schedules Dec. 9.

Lake-Lehman hosts Coughlin in a Dec. 8 boys basketball game with an approximate 7:15 p.m. varsity start.

The Lake-Lehman girls play the host team at 7:30 that night in the first round of the Hazleton Area Tournament, which continues Dec. 9.

Dallas has a 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 home boys basketball game against Latin High School from Philadelphia.

The Dallas wrestling team is at the Boyertown Duals, beginning that morning, and the girls basketball team is in the Mike Duda Tip-Off Tournament at Wyoming Valley West that night.

Tunkhannock will send its wrestling team to the Pottsville Duals Saturday morning, Dec. 9. The Lady Tigers will host Elk Lake in girls basketball that afternoon at 2:15 p.m.

The Tunkhannock boys basketball team and all local swimming teams will start their schedules the following week.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Basketball.jpg

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post