Back Mountain residents in the news

Jeffrey T. Carter graduates

SCRANTON, Pa. – Jeffrey T. Carter, of Dallas, joined 238 of his classmates in The Lackawanna College Police Academy graduation ceremony on Friday, Dec. 1.

Carter’s class dedicated their training, graduation, and service to the memory of the late Police Academy Director Maryann J. Grippo, Esq.

Grippo, a former prosecuting attorney, passed away on Oct. 22. Grippo dedicated 30 years of her life to the law enforcement profession.

Snyder attends conference

Katherine Snyder, of Dallas, and other Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth) student leaders attended the CONQUER Student Leadership Conference at Marywood University Nov. 12.

Valentukonis honored at depot

TOBYHANNA — Joseph Valentukonis, of Dallas, was recognized for his years of government service during a recent Length of Service ceremony at the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Valentukonis has worked at the depot for 30 years as an electronic technician, Mission Support Division, Production Engineering Directorate.

In addition to service certificates and pins, employees with 30 years receive a framed American flag that includes a photo of the depot.