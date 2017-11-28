Eye Care Specialists holds ‘Drive Through Coat Drive’ Wednesday

KINGSTON - Eye Care Specialists, Rutter Avenue, is conducting its Drive-Through Coat Drive from 4:30 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. Ryan Leckey of WNEP-TV will be at the Rutter Avenue location during those hours; however, donors do not have to appear on television.

Take a look in your closets tonight and see if you have any gently used coats you are not currently wearing.

Get up a little early tomorrow and “drive through” the front parking area of Eye Care Specialists on your way to work.

Drop off your donated coat and get a coffee and snacks to go and a coupon for $10 off a purchase in Eye Care Specialists’ Optical Department.

Television times are 4:30, 5:05, 5:30, 6 and 6:30 a.m. with a Facebook live session at 7 a.m.