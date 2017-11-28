Trucksville Early Childhood Education Center students entertain

Trucksville Early Childhood Education Center’s Kindergarten Class entertained family and friends with their Thanksgiving program. In addition to telling the story of Thanksgiving, the children sang songs, told what they were thankful for and ended with a Thanksgiving feast. From left, first row, Sophia Greco, Owen Casey-Williams, Emilee Fiske, Sylas Lotfipour, Addison Larson, Grace Withrow, Rocco Hozempa-Mahlstadt. Second row, Hudson Stoodley, Julia Clark, Courtney Brittain, Benjamin Corridoni, Macie Sell, Addison Brieling. Third row, Mrs Collins, kindergarten teacher; Mrs. Sweeney, kindergarten teacher’s aide.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_9559.jpg Submitted photo