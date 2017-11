The Huntsville United Methodist Church celebrated its 140th anniversary of serving the Back Mountain. The church was filled with lots of friends and a brunch was held right after the service. From left, are district superintendent Reverend Marion Hartman, Pastor Ian Hastings, Delana Cool, John Weaver, Michael Hazleton, Alexis Weaver and Katelyn Cool. Sitting at the kids table was a big hit!

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_20171119_111635123_HDR.jpg Submitted photo