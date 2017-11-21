Students at Small Wonders conduct food drive

The students and families from Small Wonders Back Mountain Day Care School recently conducted a food drive to support the local food pantry. The food pantry is located in the lower level of the Trucksville United Methodist Church Administration Building. The children all shared their own Thanksgiving feast together dressed as pilgrims and Indians. They also learned important lessons about the story of the First Thanksgiving. From left, first row, are Siena Montagna, Teddy Ulichney, Kalianna Dalton,Summer Remus, Andrew Stuka, Madison Zippilli, Adyson Jones. Second row, Sarah Owens, Grace Kostick, Benjamin Finch, Aubrie Brittain, Reese Payne, Mason Medrano ,Calli Shatrowskas. Third row, Callie Kaskiel, Fred Gunn, Julia Price, Sophia Scranta, Griffin Coolbaugh, Wyatt Love, Abigail Boich, Mila Molecavage.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SmallWonders.jpg Submitted photo