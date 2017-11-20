There are a lot of things happening at the Back Mountain Memorial Library

The following events are listed at the Back Mountain Memorial Library:

Come visit us during our Open House Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 21. The library appreciates our patrons’ support throughout the year, and invites them to stop in for punch, homemade cookies, and other desserts. Relax and enjoy seasonal music while you are here.

News & Notices

The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 25 for Christmas and Saturday, Dec. 30 for New Year’s.

Need a little Christmas? Our Holiday Shop will be open through December with an amazing stock of gifts, trees, wreaths, cards, floral arrangements, tableware, wrapping paper, and enough decorative items to turn your home into a holiday wonderland. Shop all month, as new arrivals are added weekly.

The Slightly Used Bookshop has received a generous donation of art books. There are books on art museums and galleries, as well as numerous how-to books on watercolor, oil painting, photography, colored pencils, and more. All are very reasonably priced.

Remember the Bookshop is always a great place to shop for gifts. Civil War books for that history buff or Amish romances for a special friend are a thoughtful way to fill a Christmas stocking. A book is always the right size.

A recent patron came into the library for help. He needed to write a term paper without using Internet resources, and didn’t know where to start. Our staff was able to direct him to everything he needed in our non-fiction and reference sections.

Have an interesting collection you would like to share with our patrons? You are invited to spotlight your items in our display case. Past collections have ranged from baskets to Barbies, from paperweights to pottery, from coins to camels. Call the library to reserve your month.

Reader Recommended: Titles our patrons and staff are enthusiastic about:

“Killing Season” by Faye Kellerman

“Fairytale” by Danielle Steel

“Martin Luther” by Heinz Schilling

Contact us at 570-675-1182.

And find so much more, visit our website at www.backmountainlibrary.org.