Seminary students collect coats for United Neighborhood Centers

The Wyoming Seminary Lower School community recently participated in a two-week coat drive to collect new and used coats for the United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton. The Lower School Blue Team, led by eighth-graders Rhianna Lewis, of Scranton, and Margaret Mihalick , of Shavertown, collected 42 coats to benefit the UHC, one of the largest and longest operating nonprofit organizations in the region. The Lower School’s Blue and White teams, led by middle-school students, carry out a variety of projects throughout the school year to benefit nonprofit community organizations. Seen with a few of the collected coats are, from left, Margaret Mihalick, Shavertown; Jessica Wallo, M.A., UNC community services assistant director; and Rhianna Lewis, Scranton.

