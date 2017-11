Pennsylvania State Senator Lisa Baker recently spoke to The Rotary Club of Wyoming at its regular meeting at Fire and Ice Restaurant, Trucksville. She spoke about her history in politics, along with local and statewide issues, including the recent passing of the state budget. From left, are Mark Sobeck, program chairman; Rich Sobeck, club president; Senator Baker, Dr. Brian Zaborny, club member. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 570-262-5784.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_PB160003.jpg Submitted photo