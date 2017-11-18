Dallas American Legion Post 672 donates to Back Mountain Memorial Library

Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 and the Sons of the American Legion (SAL) recently donated $800 to the Back Mountain Memorial Library. Some moniess will purchase books in honor of Past Commander the late James Baloga and a contribution to the Children’s Library to support their upcoming STEM Program. The library was begun by returning WW II veterans. The Legion also made donations of $1,000 each to the Back Mountain Food Bank and to the Noxen Food Bank . From left, are Clarence J. Michael, Charles Fleming, John Emil Sr., SAL adjutant; Martha Butler, head librarian; Darlene Kupstas, finance officer; George Tucker, adjutant.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Library-donation-2017.jpg Submitted photo