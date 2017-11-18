Jobs

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ comes to Music Box Dinner Playhouse in Swoyersville

November 18th, 2017 4:18 pm

Kevin Costley as Kris Kringle and Amelia Pileggi as Susan rehearse a scene from “Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical” which will be presented at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse
SWOYERSVILLE —The Music Box Players will present “Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical,” the regional premiere of Meredith Willson’s musical version of one of the best loved holiday classic films at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St.

Each Christmas, both the 1947 and 1994 versions are watched by millions of TV viewers throughout the world. Willson’s charming holiday score includes the popular “It’s beginning to Look a lot like Christmas.”

The musical is directed and choreographed by Dan Pittman with musical direction by Jen Hunter. The principal character of Kris Kringle is played by one of NE PA’s finest actors, Kevin Costley, heading a cast of over 20, ages 6 to 60.

Performance dates are Nov 25, 26, 30, Dec 1 to 3, 7 to 10, 14 to 17. Tickets on sale for dinner and show ($35, $25) and show only ($18, $14). Thursdays through Saturdays, curtain is at 8 p.m. Sunday, curtain at 3 p.m. Dinner is served 90 minutes before curtain.

Call 570 283-2195 or e-mail reservations @musicbox.org to make reservations.

