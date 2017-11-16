Former Lackawanna County commissioner moved to halfway house

Former Lackawanna County Commissioner A.J. Munchak has been transferred from a federal minimum security prison in Pensacola, Fla. to a prison residential reentry management facility in Orlando, federal prison records show.

Also known as halfway houses, reentry centers provide assistance to inmates who are nearing release, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Munchak and former Commissioner Robert Cordaro were convicted in June 2011 of numerous corruption counts. Prosecutors said the men demanded money from companies that did business with Lackawanna County during their tenure as majority commissioners.

The 71-year-old Munchak is scheduled for release May 7, the bureau said.

Cordaro, 56, is lodged in the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, with an Oct. 3, 2021, release date, bureau records show.