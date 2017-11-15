Back Mountain residents in the news

Jacobs participates in parliamentary session

ANNVILLE — Kelly Jacobs, of Dallas, recently participated in the annual simulated European Union (EU) parliamentary session in Washington, D.C.

A graduate of Dallas Senior High School, Jacobs is pursuing a bachelor of arts in economics at Lebanon Valley College.

Students began the fall semester by studying the history, culture, and current political environment of the country they were assigned to represent at the conference. Students also studied how the EU operates, as well as its history and current issues and tensions.

Chamberlain to march in Philadelphia parade

Rachel Chamberlain, a student at Dallas Middle School, has been selected, along with more than 500 junior and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the United States, to perform in the 98th Annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, the oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade in the nation.

The individuals invited to perform are cheerleading All-Americans selected from Varsity Spirit camps across the country, including camps organized by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and National Cheerleaders Association (NCA).

Chamberlain earned the All-American title via tryout based on superior cheerleading or dance skills. Only the top 10 percent of cheerleaders and dancers who attend Varsity Spirit camps in the summer receive this honor and the chance to march in the parade.