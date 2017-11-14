North Branch Land Trust awards Volunteers of the Year

DALLAS – The North Branch Land Trust honored its volunteers and presented its annual Volunteer(s) of the Year Award at a recent dinner held at Sabatini’s Bottleshop and Bar in Exeter.

The recipients of this year’s Volunteers of the Year Award are Ted and Patty Horn, of White Haven, for their dedicated volunteer efforts at the George and Lillian Picton Wildlife Sanctuary in White Haven. The Horns took care of maintaining all the trails and the grounds, including removal of invasive barberry bushes on the 349-acre property.

Tina Fiorani, Picton Wildlife Sanctuary Committee Chair stated. “They are perfect examples of volunteers who will do what is needed and not ask anything in return,” said Tina Fiorani, chair of the Picton Wildlife Sanctuary Committee.

Following the award presentation, NBLT volunteers, members of the board, and members of the staff had the pleasure of participating in a program presented by Nathanial Whitmore on wild, edible, and medicinal mushrooms.

Whitmore founded the Delaware Highlands Mushroom Society in Damascus. He is an herbalist and shiatsu-shi (acupressure practitioner) who works directly with plants and diagnostic methods. His focus as an herbalist is unique in that he seeks first and foremost to facilitate a connection to nature as an integral part of the healing process.

For more information about North Branch Land Trust, its land conservation mission and volunteer opportunities, visit www.nblt.org or email smith@nblt.org.