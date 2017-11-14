Misericordia University students plan event for children with autism

DALLAS – Misericordia University students will host an Autism Speaks U Sensory Winter Wonderland to raise awareness for Autism Speaks, North America’s largest autism science and advocacy organization, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall on campus.

Children with autism and their families are invited to participate in many sensory-oriented events, including a parachute activity and photo booth. Light refreshments and holiday photo opportunities will be available. All events are specifically designed for children who have sensory challenges. Student volunteers will strive to make this an opportunity that does not overwhelm any sensory sensitive participants.

Families will be able to walk around and participate at designated activity tables moderated by volunteers. Crafts such as snow globes, snowflakes, and ornaments can be made and taken home. Shirts will also be available for purchase at the event and there will be a donation table. All proceeds benefit Autism Speaks.

Families can pre-register at http://www.misericordia.edu/autism under the Sensory Winter Wonderland tab. Admission is free. For additional details, please contact Mike Gombita at 570-229-0086 or by email at mgombita@misericordia.edu.

Launched in 2008, Autism Speaks U is an initiative of Autism Speaks. It is designed to support college students, alumni and faculty in their awareness, advocacy and fundraising efforts. Student-organized events can range from hosting a 5K run, benefit concert, eating contest, panel discussion on autism, and more. While many of the students involved with Autism Speaks U have a personal connection to autism, others not directly affected also have joined the program to support the cause. Since its inaugural event at Penn State University in 2006, Autism Speaks U events have raised more than $1 million and student-organized Walk Now for Autism Speaks teams have brought in millions more. The Misericordia University chapter of Autism Speaks U was organized in 2015.

The College of Health Sciences at Misericordia University is home to the Autism Center, which serves as a resource for clinicians, practitioners, caregivers and students majoring in the health and medical sciences fields. It serves as a community resource, and an educational and research entity.

In addition, the Misericordia University College of Health Sciences and Education offers a post-graduate and post-credentialed online certification program in Autism Spectrum Disorders for health care providers. Launched during the fall semester, the Department of Health Sciences’ academic program is designed to prepare health care professionals in the fields of nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, physician assistant, speech-language pathology, and more to work with clients who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

For more information about the Autism Center at Misericordia University, call 570-674-6400 or visit www.misericordia.edu/autism