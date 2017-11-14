Misericordia University students plan event for children with autism

DALLAS – Misericordia University students will host an Autism Speaks U Sensory Winter Wonderland to raise awareness for Autism Speaks, North America’s largest autism science and advocacy organization, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall on campus.
Children with autism and their families are invited to participate in many sensory-oriented events, including a parachute activity and photo booth. Light refreshments and holiday photo opportunities will be available. All events are specifically designed for children who have sensory challenges. Student volunteers will strive to make this an opportunity that does not overwhelm any sensory sensitive participants.
Families will be able to walk around and participate at designated activity tables moderated by volunteers. Crafts such as snow globes, snowflakes, and ornaments can be made and taken home. Shirts will also be available for purchase at the event and there will be a donation table. All proceeds benefit Autism Speaks.
Families can pre-register at http://www.misericordia.edu/autism under the Sensory Winter Wonderland tab. Admission is free. For additional details, please contact Mike Gombita at 570-229-0086 or by email at mgombita@misericordia.edu.