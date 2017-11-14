Misericordia Community Choir plans inaugural concert for Dec. 7

DALLAS TWP. – The newly formed Community Choir at Misericordia University is holding its inaugural holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall.

Under the direction of seasoned conductor Matthew Rupcich, the 35-member vocal ensemble is comprised of community members as well as Misericordia students, faculty, staff and alumni, who have formed a mixed chorus of soprano, alto, tenor and bass singers.

The choir will perform traditional choral music, including “Cantate Domino” by Hans Leo Hässler, “Fa Una Canzona” by Orazio Vecchi, “El Pueblo Unido” by Sergio Ortega, and “Come Travel With Me” by Scott Farthing. Molly Finkbiner of Kingston will accompany the choir on a number of holiday selections, including “Carol of the Bells” by Mykola Leontovich, the French carol “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” and “Christmas Cantata” by Daniel Pinkham. Concertgoers are invited to a light reception following the performance.

Tickets are $5 for general admission; $3 for Misericordia employees and alumni, and free to Misericordia students. Tickets can be purchased through the Center for Adult and Continuing Education, Suite 133 of Mercy Hall. They also will be available for purchase from the Misericordia Box Office the evening of the concert.

For more information about the Community Choir at Misericordia University, contact Johnna Evans in the Center for Adult and Continuing Education at 570-674-3021 or jevans@misericordia.edu or visit www.misericordia.edu/funandfitness and click on the Community Choir link.