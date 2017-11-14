Jobs

Holiday concert will benefit Women with Children Program at Misericordia

November 14th, 2017 2:04 pm

DALLAS TWP. – The Class of 2018 and the Beyond Harmony a cappella group at Misericordia University will present “Have a Holly Jolly Harmony,” a concert to support the Ruth Matthews Bourger Women with Children Program, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. The program includes pictures with Santa and refreshments.

The concert includes a selection of holiday favorites, including “Carol of the Bells,” “Christmas, Baby Please Come Home,” “When Christmas Comes to Town,” “O Holy Night,” and “White Christmas,” sung by Beyond Harmony and interspersed with appearances by children in the Bourger Women with Children Program. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students, children, senior citizens and alumni. Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

The concert will feature the eight members of Beyond Harmony: Emilee Bixler, Lykens, music director; Lauren Schuster, Nazareth; Sarah Taylor, Montgomery; Jennifer Klobe, Montgomery; Stephanie Helsel, Woolwich Twp., N.J.; and Brianna Spilsbury, Pittsburgh; Carlee Capece, Shickshinny; and Nicole Shade, Gratz.

Proceeds from the family-friendly event benefit the Class of 2018’s gift to the Bourger Women with Children Program at Misericordia University. The novel program provides on-campus housing and support for women at the poverty level and up to two of their children, as the mother’s earn their bachelor’s degrees. It is only one of eight similar programs in the country.

For additional information about the concert, call the Misericordia University Box Office at 570-674-6719, email Emilee Bixler, Beyond Harmony music director, at bixlere@misericordia.edu or go to www.misericordia.edu/theartsandmore.

