Christmas Tea to benefit Lake-Lehman scholarshipsSu

DALLAS — The Lake-Lehman Foundation Holiday Tea will be held at Irem Clubhouse from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.

All proceeds from the event benefit scholarships for Lake-Lehman students.

The menu features assorted scones, fresh fruits, salads, a selection of tea sandwiches and desserts as well as a variety of teas and other beverages. The event will also feature the much anticipated basket and gift raffle, featuring gift certificates from Back Mountain and area businesses, as well as unique theme baskets donated by members of the community.

This year’s entertainment will be provided by the Lake-Lehman High School’s select vocal ensemble the Black Knight Chorale. The BKC, as it is known by its members, is a 25-person ensemble under the direction of MMatthew T. Shaul, chorus director at Lake-Lehman High School. The group specializes in chamber music across all genres and time periods. The ensemble works to maintain a signature voice in both solo and full ensemble singing, where any singer could come forward and be heard equally. Over the three years since the ensemble’s founding, members of the ensemble have attended festivals at the county, district, and regional level and have been active leaders in the music and drama programs at Lake-Lehman. .

The cost is $25 per person.

Make reservations accompanied by payment before Dec. 1. For reservations, call 570-592-5763 or email ellen.a.boyer@gmail.com.