Rep Lou Barletta’s reap to visit Sen. Lisa Baker’s office on Nov. 20

DALLAS – Sen. Lisa Baker announcs that her office in the Dallas Shopping Center, along Memorial Highway, will host a staff member from U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta’s office on Monday, Nov. 20.

The staff member will be available to aid constituents with federal casework and legislative concerns and his visit means those seeking assistance won’t have to travel to one of Barletta’s four offices throughout the sprawling 11th Congressional District.

To schedule an appointment, call Sen. Baker’s office at 570-675-3931. Barletta’s staff member will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m. and, while appointments are recommended, walk ins are welcome. For more information, call the congressman’s Hazleton office at 570-751-0050.