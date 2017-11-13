Only Yesterday: Herman Kern elected first mayor of Harveys Lake Borough in 1967

20 YEARS AGO — 1997

Webelo Scouts from Den 41, the Scorpions, of Pack 281 visited the office of The Dallas Post recently to earn their newspaper badge. Checking out the computer were Michael Wyberski, Ben Chopka, Marty Moore, Joshua Mounce, Robby Justice, Alex Harding and Eric Bartos. Den Leader is Lori Chopka.

I’m Big Now Learning Center was visited by Dallas Township Fire Department. The children learned about fire prevention and safety. They enjoyed learning about the fire fighters’ equipment as well as seeing the truck. Class members are Mikayla Rosencrans, Jonathan Wallace, Melissa Tucker, Kayla Nice, Tanner Baloh, Anthony Bendetti, Kelsi Kalinowski, Alexander Baney, Alexander Muller, Sarah Bulgaris, Randy Stair, Hilarie Reese, Taylor Kapral, Kenny Pizano, Tyler Shutlock, Spencer Youngman, Ashley Appleby, Katie Darling and Allison Considine.

Lake-Noxen PTO recently sponsored a bus safety day for students. Jim Slocum of AAA helped students out of the emergency exit. Among the participating students were MacKenzie Brown, Andrea Butchko, Richard Urban and Anthony Jackson.

30 YEARS AGO —1987

A 65-year-old Christmas cactus, owned by Anna McNally of Lehman, is in full bloom. The beautiful, flower-bearing plant that fills the window of Miss McNally, “Aunt Nanny” to those in the community, is covered with countless Christmas red blossoms. “It blooms every year beginning about Thanksgiving and continues through Easter,” said Aunt Nanny’s niece, Anna Manjoni, with whom Aunt Nanny resides. The cactus was originally owned by Aunt Nanny’s mother who died in 1929.

Lake-Lehman High School recently celebrated its Homecoming. Prior to the game, the Homecoming Queen and her court, escorted by parents, were announced and honored. Kristin Roese, daughter of Robert and Susan Roese, Huntsville, was crowned queen. Selected by the student body as runners-up were Karen Crispell and Darcy Kittle. The court included Karen Stepanski, Stephanie Kukosky, Joanne Boyle and Angela Bonomo.

40 YEARS AGO —1977

The Back Mountain Jaycees honored outstanding members at their regular meeting this month. Named “Jaycee of the Quarter” was Craig Tupper, Dallas. Ron Cooper from Jackson Twp. Was named “Most Improved Jaycee,” having joined the club just six months ago. Charlie Kishbaugh and Sumner Bachman, both from Dallas, were named “Project Chairman of the Quarter” and “Personal Sacrifice Award” recipient respectively.

Becky Bestwick has been named to represent the Dallas Senior High School in the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Contest. Becky will compete with other students in the valley for the award. To be chosen to participate in the contest, a student must possess the following four qualities: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

50 YEARS AGO —1967

Herman Kern, well-known Harveys Lake businessman was elected the first mayor of Harveys Lake Borough, newly created some months ago by the court, at the election held on Tuesday. Also swept into office on the Republican ticket were Calvin McHose, tax collector, who spearheaded the earlier battle there, and all members of council.

Homecoming for graduates and fans of Dallas Area will be sponsored by the Dallas Booster Club. With the return of the Thanksgiving football game between Dallas and Lake-Lehman, Jack Porter has been named chairman of the reunion with coaches of Dallas Township, Dallas Borough, Kingston Township and Dallas High Schools by club president Carl Kaschenbach. The affair will be held Wednesday evening, the night before the game, in the Dallas American Legion as an annual pre-game reunion.

Paul Turner, Wyoming RD 3, and Evelyn Warrell, Dallas, were crowned King and Queen of the Senior High School Dance held Wednesday evening at the high school in commemoration of the Olde Dallas Sesquicentennial.

60 YEARS AGO —1957

Frank Jackson has a pair of Carolina wrens at his feeder, transient visitors that will be gone within the week. A rarity in this area is the red-breasted nuthatch. Mr. Jackson is entertaining some of these little birds, and thinks they may remain all winter. Several titmice are in residence.

Reverend C.H. Frick, pastor of Huntsville Christian Church and founder of the West Side Flower Club twenty-five years ago when he was pastor of Wyoming Avenue Christian Church, was elected president of the Club Tuesday evening. Third vice president is Loren Keller, Idetown florist, who also served on the nominating committee.

70 YEARS AGO — 1947

Dallas Junior Women’s Club Minstrel will be presented Thursday at Dallas Borough High School auditorium and on Friday night at Kingston Township High School auditorium. The show is directed by William H. Pritchard, assisted by William Burnaford. Co-chairmen are Mrs. Edwin T. Roth and Mrs. Dorothy Reese. Endmen are Adeltha Mahler, Margaret Robinson, Shirley Ide, Rhoda Bisbing, Jerry Major and Alberta Cross.

Dallas Senior Girl Scout Troop will sponsor a bazaar in which they will feature hand-made luncheon sets, stuffed animal toys and dozens of other articles suitable for holiday gifts the first week of December. Proceeds will be used to buy uniforms and defray costs of summer camping. Scout members are: Nancy Artrim, Elsie Anderes, Betty Berretini, June Colwell, Dorothy Coyle, Nancy Carey, Clair Griesing, Ruth Hacox, Barbara Ide, Betty Jackson, Nancy Kraybille, Nancy Delbert, Jean DeRemer, Joan Kear, Elizabeth McQuilkin, Anna Mae Shafer and Virginia Brunges.

Girl alumnae of Dallas Township High School are collecting names and donations for an athletic name quilt. Dorothy Elston Dodson is in charge of Kunkle, Minnie Crispell Sidorik and Marilla Martin Stanton of Fernbrook and East Dallas.