Back Mountain Chamber holds luncheon at Camp Orchard Hill

November 13th, 2017 9:39 am

The Back Mountain Chamber luncheon at Camp Orchard Hill on Nov. 9 featured a presentation by Executive Director Jim Payne regarding the camp’s summer programs that have now allowed it to be ranked seventh of the best Christian summer camps in the entire country. Manager Lisa Stull then gave an overview of several community programs offered at the facility for the homeless and disadvantaged segments of our community. From left, are Payne, Stull and Bill Leandri, executive director of the Back Mountain Chamber.

