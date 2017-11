The Back Mountain Chamber held a free breakfast mixer at ProCare Physical in the Dallas Shopping Center on Nov. 1. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about ProCare and network with local businesses. From left, are Carl Goeringer, Bill Leandri, Joshua Wilkes, ProCare; Renee Benedetti, ProCare; Gary Tomalis, ProCare; Tom Mosca, Andrea Mosca, Pam Bonomo and Royal Sutton.

