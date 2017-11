Cub Scout Pack 281 of the Back Mountain participated in the Wilkes Barre Veterans Day Memorial Parade.

Bear Den Scouts from Cub Scout Pack 281 who participated in the Veterans Day Parade are, from left, first row, Logan Womach, Chase Sromovoski, Nicholas Belfino, Christopher Flanagan, Jameson Harris and Andrew Ortiz. Second row, Jayden Geffert, Patrick Flanagan, Joshua Covert, Noah Nikita, Cammon Wiseley.

Bear Den Scouts from Cub Scout Pack 281 who participated in the Veterans Day Parade are, from left, first row, Logan Womach, Chase Sromovoski, Nicholas Belfino, Christopher Flanagan, Jameson Harris and Andrew Ortiz. Second row, Jayden Geffert, Patrick Flanagan, Joshua Covert, Noah Nikita, Cammon Wiseley.

Logan Womach of Cub Scout Pack 281 salutes during the Veterans Day Parade.