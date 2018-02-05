Jobs

Back Mountain Memorial Library adds books to its collection

February 5th, 2018 2:37 pm

DALLAS — The following new books have been added to the shelves at the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of February 2018.

Express

Fiction

“Dark in Death” by J.D. Robb

“Fall from Grace” by Danielle Steel

“The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn

“Need to Know: A Novel” by Karen Cleveland

“House of Secrets” by V.C. Andrews

“Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid

“Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward

Nonfiction

“Everything All at Once” by Bill Nye

“Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America” by James Forman

“Simple. Natural. Healing” by Donna LaBar

“The Evolution of Beauty” by Richard O. Prum

“Promise Me Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose” by Joe Biden

“The Essential Instant pot Cookbook” by Coco Morante

“Betty Crocker Christmas Cookbook”

“The 100 Best Stocks to Buy in 2018” by Peter Sander

Biography

“Grant” by Ron Chernow

“Priestdaddy” by Patricia Lockwood

“Leonardo da Vinci” by Walter Isaacson

Books on CD

“The Demon Crown” by James Rollins

