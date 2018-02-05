Penn State Wilkes-Barre holds SAT Prep Course

LEHMAN TWP. — Beginning March 13, Penn State Wilkes-Barre will host its last seven-week SAT preparation course session for those students interested in taking the SAT exam for the May 5 testing date.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre, in cooperation with Cambridge Educational Services Inc., offers high school students an opportunity to raise their score on the SAT by teaching test-taking strategies.

Instructors have over 20 years of test preparation experience, will target specific areas such as math and critical reading/writing skills.

With the new redesigned SAT, students will be tested on reading, writing, and math skills.

According to the College Board, specific areas tested are Math - the Heart of Algebra, Problem Solving and Data, Passport to Advance Math and Reading/Writing - Command of Evidence, Relevant, Words in Context, Expression of Ideas and Standard English Conventions.

With the new redesigned SAT, the essay is now optional. Even though the essay is optional, some colleges/universities may still require it.

Students may want to call the college/university they plan to attend to confirm if they require the essay for admissions.

In addition to classroom taught sessions, Penn State Wilkes-Barre offers an online self-directed SAT Preparation.

Once registered, students can prepare for any SAT test that is offered within the next five months.

Tuition includes exclusive Web-based materials to help master test content. From interactive lessons, comprehensive lesson content, knowledge measuring quizzes, and timed tests, students can prepare for the test anytime/anywhere at their own convenience.

For more information or to register, contact Continuing Education at 570-675-9253, email wbce@outreach.psu.edu or visit http://wilkesbarre.psu.edu/sat-preparation-courses.