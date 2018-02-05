Dietrich Theater’s Winter Fest 2018 set for Feb. 16 through March 8

TUNKHANNOCK — This year’s Winter Fest at the Dietrich Theater, set for Friday, Feb. 16 through Thursday, March 8, aims to bring relevancy to the screen.
“Film is a great representation of the microcosm of our society and how we deal with tough issues and conflicting ideas,” said Ronnie Harvey, Dietrich film booker, in a news release. “This year’s Winter Fest is a shining reflection of our society and the issues we are grappling with as a nation. Whether it be the refugee crisis in ‘Human Flow,’ the climate change debate in ‘Bill Nye: The Science Guy,’ the women’s movement in ‘Dolores and The Divine Order,’ or racism and its effect on our society in ‘Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri,’ our Winter Fest films offer a glimpse into those realities and how best to deal with them in an inescapable politically charged future.”
Winter Fest will kick off with the Opening Night Gala on Friday, Feb. 16, the only part of the festival for which reservations are needed. They can be made by calling by calling the Dietrich at 570-996-1500.
The evening will feature two movies, along with beer, wine, cheese and crackers, fruit, popcorn and the theater’s signature brownie dessert. The opening night films are “Lady Bird,” the acclaimed mother and daughter story starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” starring Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson. These and the other 19 foreign and independent films will have multiple showings during the 21-day event.
A Post Festival Film Discussion is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, March 9, at which Harvey will give everyone a chance to talk about their favorites.
‘Lady Bird,’ a mother and daughter story starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, is one of two films to be featured at the Dietrich Theater’s Winter Fest Opening Night Gala on Friday, Feb. 16.
‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ starring Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson, is one of two films to be featured at the Dietrich Theater’s Winter Fest Opening Night Gala on Friday, Feb. 16. The film is a darkly comic drama, in which, after months have passed without an arrest in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed to the town’s revered chief of police.
