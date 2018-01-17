Harveys Lake Borough resident make voices heard; council re-instates zoning officer

HARVEYS LAKE — Zoning Officer Maureen Oremus will be back on the job as council overturned a previous decision to replace her with Barry Isetts & Associates on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Harveys Lake Borough residents questioned council on its Jan. 2 decision, which gave the municipality’s zoning, third-party inspection and engineering responsibilities to Barry Isetts & Associates, an engineering and consulting firm with a location in Plains Township.

The original motion, which passed by a 3-2 vote and one abstention, replaced Oremus as zoning officer.

Council members Daniel F. Blaine, Clarence Hogan and Wayde Post, supported the Jan. 2 motion. Council members Ed Kelly and Michell’e Boice voted against it. Council member Chad Flack III abstained. Council member Thomas F. Kehler was absent.

That decision did not sit well with residents.

Residents turned out in force on Jan. 16, filling the borough’s meeting room to standing room only to offer support for Oremus, according to Boice and Hogan.

Resident and local builder John Halbing, owner of Summit Pointe Builders, felt the council reached its original decision “hastily without looking at all the facts.”

“They thought they were saving money,” Halbing said, but noted Barry Isetts’ increased permit fees could have deterred business in the borough.

Halbing received a copy of Barry Isetts’ fee schedule and applied it to a home he built under Oremus’ term, which he paid $5,000 for permits.

“Isetts’ fees would be $1,800 more,” he said.

Halbing also has done work in municipalities whose zoning is governed by Barry Isetts and noted he does not have a problem with the firm.

“Maureen was good at her job,” he said. “It is important to have someone there that knows the area and issues.”

Many people voiced their support for Oremus and some questioned the council on how a decision to replace her was reached without public input, Boice said.

“She worked the community and knew the community,” Boice said.

Oremus also attended the meeting and informed the board of her many certifications, which include Building Code Official, Flood Plan Administration as well as many more.

“She was certified in all the areas that were needed,” Halbing said. “She was also bonded.”

“I was very humbled by the amount of people who turned out for the meeting, especially due to the weather,” Oremus said.

After the public commentary, Boice made a motion to re-instate Oremus as the borough zoning officer, which was seconded before council vice president Blaine tried to table it, Boice said.

The motion passed with a vote of 4-2 and one abstention, which reestablished Oremus as the zoning officer, Boice said.

Council members Boice, Ed Kelly, Thomas Kehler and Clarence Hogan supported the motion. Blaine and Wayde Post voted against it. Council member Chad Flack III abstained.

Blaine was unavailable to be reached for comment before publication deadline.

Hogan, who initially voted in favor of the original motion, changed his vote on Tuesday to support re-instating Oremus.

He changed his decision because of information provided by the community as well as learning of Oremus’ educational background.

“I learned more at last night’s meeting (Jan. 16) that resulted in a changed vote,” Hogan said. “I think she (Oremus) has a very good following.”

Oremus will be back on the job on Monday, Jan. 22.

“I am truly blessed to have had such support from everyone in the audience last night and including those members of council who have always believed in me,” Oremus said.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com