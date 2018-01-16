Taxpayer seeks tactic for Dallas School Board to gain advantage on teachers

DALLAS TWP. — Clarke Bittner wanted to know why, if the Dallas School District does not have a contract with its teachers, is the teachers’ health care paid when they go on strike.

Bittner asked the question at Monday’s school board meeting.

He was fishing for a way the district could gain leverage on the Dallas Education Association in ongoing contract negotiations, which have stalled on issues of salary, health care, early retirement and pensions.

“What angers me is that their health care was paid 100 percent over the past two years,” the Dallas School District taxpayer said. “The teachers are putting pressure on you, and they make it hard on parents.

“Why should they settle?”

School board solicitor Vito DeLuca said the district is required by law to continue benefits throughout the ongoing negotiations in what is called the “status quo period.”

The district did withhold teachers’ salaries for seven unworked contractual days during the 2016-17 school year and recouped nearly $500,000 in wages, health care and pensions.

The inability for teachers to complete their obligation was a combination of a 22-day strike in November 2016 and snow days, DeLuca said.

In July 2017, the school board denied the union’s grievance on the matter.

The Dallas Education Association has worked without a contract since August 2015.

The union went on a seven-day strike in September 2017 and has another strike notice filed for next week.

According to state law, teacher unions can strike twice in a school year as long as the first strike ends in time to complete 180 school days by June 15. The second strike must end in time to complete 180 days by June 30.

The exchange of contract proposals and negotiations over a three-year period has not resulted in a resolution.

“The reality is (the Dallas Education Association) has not come close to an offer the district can afford,” DeLuca said. “The board refuses to raise taxes above the index to fund a (union) offer.”

The Act 1 Index, implemented in 2006, limits the amount a school district can raise taxes without taxpayer approval.

The Dallas School District’s Act 1 Index is three percent.

On Monday, the Dallas School Board unanimously agreed not to exceed the Act 1 tax index for the 2018-19 budget.

The district’s preliminary budget proposal will not be prepared and presented until June, but the news pleased Bittner.

“I have not heard one person objecting to the stance you have taken with respect to negotiation with these teachers,” Bittner said. “Every person I’ve talked to says these teachers are out of line. They are asking for too much.”

Challenger in the race for Luzerne County District Attorney Vito DeLuca participates in a debate with incumbent Stefanie Salavantis at Buckingham Performing Arts Center on the school campus of Wyoming Seminary in Kingston on Thursday. (Pete G. Wilcox|Times Leader) http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DeLuca.jpg Challenger in the race for Luzerne County District Attorney Vito DeLuca participates in a debate with incumbent Stefanie Salavantis at Buckingham Performing Arts Center on the school campus of Wyoming Seminary in Kingston on Thursday. (Pete G. Wilcox|Times Leader)

Solicitor says board must honor previous contract

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com