No agreement in Dallas School District negotiations – strike date looming

DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas School Board and the Dallas Education Association are not close to a contract agreement, school district attorney Vito DeLuca said on Monday.

The union does have a second strike date filed for Monday, Jan. 22. John Holland, of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, would not confirm if the teachers still planned to strike on that date.

“We will have to see what happens at Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s meetings to find out about the strike,” Holland said.

Both parties did meet twice this year.

The union gave the board a new offer, which included an amended salary scale with a sixth-year added to the school board’s previous Oct. 30 proposal that contained a five-year salary matrix, both Holland and DeLuca confirmed.

Under the board’s Oct. 30 proposal, the 2017-18 wage matrix included a minimum annual salary of $46,000 and a maximum pay of $83,500. The salary schedule awards teachers a raise for each year (columns) up to 16 years and for every six college credits above a bachelor’s degree (steps) up to 36 credits beyond a master’s degree.

The union’s change added nearly $1,250 to every block in the matrix, DeLuca said.

“Raises would be doubled,” DeLuca said.

Also, the union agreed to part of the board’s healthcare offer and reduced early retirement incentives, which are projected to create savings for the district, Holland said.

He was unable to clarify the amount of savings on Monday, stating the office was closed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The union’s offer did agree to three of four parts of the district’s proposed healthcare package, Holland said.

“Healthcare has four parts, plan design, deductibles, co-payment and cost shifting of the premium,” Holland said. “We gave the district plan design, deductibles and co-payment. We are not going to cost shift the premium.”

DeLuca said the board’s Oct 30 proposal was interdependent on all components, such as health care contributions, early retirement and reimbursement for unused sick days helping to offset the expense of salaries.

“That offer was at the extreme end of what the district could sustain,” he said. “You can’t cherry-pick it.”

The board’s Oct 30 offer is now “off the table,” DeLuca said.

Three months went by since the proposal was made and the money projected to be saved by the offer was not received by the district, DeLuca said. Therefore, the offer is expired “due to the passage of time,” he said.

The Dallas School District teachers have worked without a contract since August 2015. Negotiations are hung up on issues of salary, healthcare, early retirement and pensions.

Teachers did go on a 22-day strike in Nov. 2016, which resulted in the 2016-17 school year ending on June 30, and the teachers had their salaries docked for seven-unworked contractual days.

In the 2017-18 school year, teachers went on strike seven days in September and returned voluntarily.

According to state law, teacher unions can strike twice in a school year as long as the first strike ends in time to complete 180 school days by June 15. The second strike must end in time to complete 180 days by June 30.

Before picketing the Dallas School District in September, the Dallas Education Association met in a dirt lot across from Wycallis Elementary School. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DallasSTrikeMain.cmyk_.jpg Before picketing the Dallas School District in September, the Dallas Education Association met in a dirt lot across from Wycallis Elementary School. File photo

