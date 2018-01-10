Pizza Paul’s Fireworks relocates

DALLAS TWP. — Pizza Paul thought about relocating his longtime firework business to a more prominent location in the Back Mountain.

His dream ignited in 2016 when a storefront on Memorial Highway sported a “For Rent” sign.

“It (the property) was one of the last available storefronts on the highway,” said Paul Adamchick, whose family owns Pizza Perfect in Trucksville and who has been known as Pizza Paul since high school. “I really wanted the highway exposure.”

The building, located at 2001 Memorial Highway (Route 309), was a rare opportunity for the Back Mountain businessman, who made a name for himself by organizing large-scale pyrotechnic productions throughout the Wyoming Valley and Back Mountain.

Adamchick seized the moment and rented the space, which formerly housed a barbecue eatery.

He began selling concrete garden statues from the site as well as Christmas trees while he worked through zoning issues which prevented him from selling fireworks at the property.

In December 2017, all the pieces came together, and Pizza Paul’s Fireworks opened at its new location the week of Christmas.

As far as his Dorchester Drive location, Adamchick said “that will no longer be used for the sale of fireworks.”

The new store is slightly smaller than the former location, he said, adding all his merchandise still fits.

His inventory consists of kid-friendly items such as glow-in-the-dark necklaces, poppers and sparklers. He also carries a variety of aerial and ground fireworks, including Demon Shells, Night Hawk and tanks.

“We also sell electronic fire systems for the homeowner,” Adamchick said. “We will teach anyone how to use it.”

Adamchick wants people to be able to enjoy the thrill and beauty of fireworks safely.

“If anyone has any questions about fireworks, just call,” he said.

The market for pyrotechnics opened up after state House Bill 542 passed on Oct. 30, he said.

The new law allows state residents to purchase and use aerial fireworks without having to obtain a permit from their municipality.

Previously, residents could only legal buy ground-based pyrotechnics. Also, under the original law, only out-of-staters could purchase aerial pyrotechnics.

Under the new law, the Commonwealth’s six-percent sales tax, plus an additional 12 percent tax is applied to firework purchases. Money raised from the tax will go to a fund for first responders, the Pocono Record reported.

Located in store that formerly housed barbecue eatery

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Pizza Paul’s Fireworks 2001 Memorial Highway Dallas Township Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Phone: 570-690-9575