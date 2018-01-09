Dallas Borough taxes will hold steady in 2018

DALLAS — Borough rsidents will not see a tax increase in 2018, according to borough manager Tracey Carr.

Dallas Borough will retain the 1.31 mill property tax rate, which has not changed since 2015, Carr said.

A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed value.

“We increased taxes slightly in 2015 to compensate for the removal of the $5 per capita tax,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of changes from year to year.”

The borough’s earned income and real estate transfer taxes will remain at one percent each, Carr said.

The $2.7 million Dallas Borough 2018 budget contains $1.5 million in grant funding to finance the municipality’s ongoing streetscaping projects.

“We have a lot of Local Shared Account downtown improvement projects planned,” Carr said.

Streetscaping projects, which include planting of street trees, sidewalk improvements, new street lighting, fencing and stormwater mitigation, have been on the borough’s to-do list since 2015.

The projects, combined with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s roundabout construction, spurred the cancellation of Dallas Harvest Festival in 2015 and 2016.

In 2017, the festival returned, but instead of being held in the center of borough, it was held at the Dallas School District campus in Dallas Township.

Borough streetscaping projects are being completed based on the progress PennDOT makes with the roundabout construction, Carr said.

The Dallas roundabout is a redesign of a five-leg intersection that involves Main, Lake and Church streets, Machell Avenue and state Route 415.

A 2005 Back Mountain Area Transportation Study by Edwards and Kelcey suggested a roundabout would create a more efficient traffic flow through the area and increase safety for pedestrians and motorist.

The roundabout project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2019, will feature a single 19-foot wide traffic lane plus a 16-foot wide truck apron around the inner section of the oval.

Over the past year, roundabout construction resulted in numerous detours and rotating road closures through Dallas proper.

“Our work (borough’s streetscaping projects) should not make the area any more congested,” Carr said. “Our work is not roadway work.”

Also, the 2018 budget does contain $45,000 to purchase a new police SUV through the state’s CoStars program. CoStars is the commonwealth’s cooperative purchasing program used by municipalities.

Carr said the borough will buy a laptop and desktop computers for the road department, a purchase that will be funded through a $44,000 grant acquired through the Back Mountain Community Partnership.

The next Dallas Borough Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, in the municipal building.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com