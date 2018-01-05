Dallas teachers make new offer on health insurance, early retirement

DALLAS TWP. — The ball is back in the hands of the Dallas School Board as a teacher strike looms for Jan 22. Union lead negotiator John Holland said the board received a new offer with a prominent change in proposed health care coverage and tweaks in the early retirement incentive program.

However, it appears teachers still have not offered to pay anything toward their health premiums.

“We agreed to get rid of the traditional coverage and go to the PPO (Preferred Provider Organization),” Holland said. “That saves them some significant money.”

Teachers have been offered two choices, Holland said, traditional insurance that generally covers treatment regardless of the provider or facility used, and Health Maintenance Organization insurance that limits coverage to a network of providers and facilities.

PPOs usually are a cross between the two, giving better coverage when a network of preferred providers is used, but still covering costs outside the network and offering more flexibility in choosing a provider.

Health insurance costs have been a major sticking point in the often acrimonious negotiations that began, by state law, early in 2015. Teachers have been working under terms of a contract that expired in September of that year.

They have staged two strikes. The first, in November 2016, prompted arguments and legal questions when teachers stayed on the picket line beyond a date set by the state. By law, teacher unions can strike twice in one school year. The first must end in time to complete 180 school days by June 15, and the second must end in time to complete those days by June 30.

The state calculates a strike end date each time depending on the school calendar, days already completed, and available days remaining. In 2016, the union exceeded that date, with Holland arguing the board changed the school calendar during the strike, thus changing the maximum length of the strike, a claim the board denied.

The debate became more complex after the district had an unusually high number of snow days, further diminishing days available to meet the state requirement.

Retirement send-offs

The new offer also makes changes to the district’s early retirement incentive program, devised to nudge veteran teachers into retirement. The idea is that new teachers hired to replace them would start at a much lower pay level than the retiring veterans. Teacher contracts have a fixed number of minimum raises built in based on years of service and college credits earned beyond a bachelor’s degree.

The incentive program in the expired contract applied to any eligible teacher with at least 25 years of service that included 10 years full-time in the district. The retiring teacher could receive the incentive based on years of service, calculated as a percentage of the final year’s salary. The percentage ranges from 70 percent of salary for 25 years of service to 50 percent for 35 years.

The district is reviewing the latest offer to see if it is affordable. Holland was cautiously optimistic. “Salaries shouldn’t be a problem,” he said. “We’re very close with that.”

The two sides have two more negotiation sessions scheduled before the strike date, Holland noted.

Union boss touts health-care concession

By Mark Guydish mguydish@timesleader.com