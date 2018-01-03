Back Mountain municipalities list Christmas tree disposal collections

The Christmas tree held a prominent position in many households for a short while but is now being stripped of its adornments and kicked to the curb.

The holiday excitement is fading, and residents are packing up their decorations for another year. Part of the undecorating process includes the removal and disposal of the Christmas tree.

Many Back Mountain municipalities will offer curbside tree pick-ups over the next few weeks while others advise residents to take trees to the Dallas Area Municipal Authority’s composting site off Route 118 in Lehman Township.

The following is a municipal listing of Christmas tree pick-ups. Christmas trees must have all ornaments, lights and garland removed before placing them curbside. Residents are asked not to put out their trees if there is snow or freezing rain in the forecast. Trees should not be placed in the roadway, swales or ditches.

• Dallas Borough Road Department will hold a curbside collection of Christmas trees from Jan. 2-19. Call the administrative office at 570-675-1389 for more information.

• Dallas Township Road Department will pick up trees around the third week of January. Residents also can drop off their Christmas trees at the municipal recycling site, located behind the township building. Call 570-674-2000 for more information.

• Harveys Lake Borough will offer a curbside tree collection for two weeks, starting Jan. 2. Residents may also drop off trees at the Dallas Area Municipal Authority’s composting site off Route 118 in Lehman Township. Identification is required. Call the borough office at 570-639-2113 for information.

• Kingston Township Public Works Department will hold a curbside pick up between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Jan. 2-31. Call 570-696-3809.

• Lehman Township residents can drop off their Christmas trees at the Dallas Area Municipal Authority’s composting site on Route 118. The service is free. Residents must present a valid driver’s license.

Many Back Mountain municipalities offer curbside pick-up of Christmas trees while others ask residents to take their trees to the Dallas Area Municipal Authority’s compositing site off Route 118 in Lehman Township. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_web1_Trees-2.jpg Many Back Mountain municipalities offer curbside pick-up of Christmas trees while others ask residents to take their trees to the Dallas Area Municipal Authority’s compositing site off Route 118 in Lehman Township. Dallas Post file photo Many Back Mountain municipalities offer curbside pick-up of Christmas trees while others ask residents to take their trees to the Dallas Area Municipal Authority’s compositing site off Route 118 in Lehman Township. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_web1_Trees-2-TONED.jpg Many Back Mountain municipalities offer curbside pick-up of Christmas trees while others ask residents to take their trees to the Dallas Area Municipal Authority’s compositing site off Route 118 in Lehman Township. Dallas Post file photo

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com