Dallas Township appoints Douglas J. Higgins as new police chief

DALLAS TWP. — Supervisors unanimously voted to replace Police Chief Robert Jolley with Assistant Police Chief Douglas J. Higgins at their reorganizational meeting Jan. 2.

The announcement did not seem to shock any of the attendees, as Jolley has been preparing for a career change.

Jolley served Dallas Township residents as a law enforcement officer for 29 years, which includes 14 years as police chief. He will retain his position until February to finish training Higgins, according to supervisors.

Recently, Jolley began working toward earning a doctorate in criminal justice from the California University of Pennsylvania.

“It is time to move on and do other things,” Jolley said, adding he currently teaches criminal justice at Penn State Wilkes-Barre in Lehman Township and the Lackawanna Police Academy.

Higgins, who started his career with Dallas Township in 1991, said Jolley has been training him to take over as chief “for several years.”

“He was talking about retiring awhile now,” Higgins said.

Higgins does not plan to make any changes to the department.

“It is running smoothly now,” he said. “I want to try to keep it going.”

Also, new supervisor Robert Wagner, a Republican, was sworn in earlier in the day.

Wagner, who is a Dallas Township Road Department employee and the son of Dallas Township Supervisor Chairman Frank Wagner, was voted in to replace Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Martin during November’s general election.

Dallas Township supervisors serve a six-year term.

Other appointments include:

• Frank Wagner as supervisor chairman and alternate to the Back Mountain Community Partnership;

• Supervisor William Grant as supervisor vice chairman and member of the Back Mountain Community Partnership;

• Attorney Thomas Brennan as solicitor for the supervisors;

• Nancy Balutis will continue as the township secretary, treasurer and the Right-To-Know officer;

• Martin Barry as Dallas Township roadmaster;

• Susan Maloney as police secretary; and

• Carl Alber as the township zoning and code enforcement officer.

Alber’s appointment was made on a 2-1 vote. Frank and Robert Wagner voted for Alber, but Grant voted against the motion.

“I have some questions about the position and the requirements done in the past,” Grant said after the meeting. “I am pushing for a meeting to resolve some issues I have about the job (Alber) provided.”

Supervisor meetings this year will continue to be held at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month in the municipal building.

In other news…

• Supervisors unanimously approved a motion to oppose House Bill 1620 called “Wireless Infrastructure Deployment Bill.”

State Representatives Republicans Nick Miccarelli, Frank Farry, Gene D. DiGirolamo, Thomas P. Murt and Democrats Dominic Costa and Pam Snyder proposed the bill, which would eliminate a municipality’s zoning rights to govern the placement of antennas and towers in right-of-ways, according to Wireless Action Alert by the Cohen Law Group.

Cohen Law Group reported the proposed legislation would prevent municipalities from obtaining “standard legal protections,” which include full indemnification, bonding and insurance coverage from wireless companies with facilities in right-of-ways.

Supervisors do agree to support broadband services throughout the community but not at the risk of public safety.

• Spervisors approved a resolution to establish a five-person panel to review applications from candidates for a newly created township manager position.

• Supervisors received documentation from the Dallas Area Municipal Authority stating the 2018 sewer rate is set at $428 per household per year. The recycling rate will remain at $240 per residence per year.

The next municipal meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 in the township building.

Dallas Township Assistant Police Chief Douglas J. Higgins was appointed to replace outgoing Police Chief Robert Jolley at Tuesday’s supervisors meeting. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Higgins.jpg Dallas Township Assistant Police Chief Douglas J. Higgins was appointed to replace outgoing Police Chief Robert Jolley at Tuesday’s supervisors meeting. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Dallas Township Police Chief Robert Jolley will step down from a 29-year law enforcement career in February. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jolley.jpg Dallas Township Police Chief Robert Jolley will step down from a 29-year law enforcement career in February. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post The new Dallas Township Board of Supervisors consists of Frank Wagner, left, Robert Wagner and William Grant. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DallasTwp-Supervisorsflipped.jpg The new Dallas Township Board of Supervisors consists of Frank Wagner, left, Robert Wagner and William Grant. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com