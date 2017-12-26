Wycallis Elementary hosts The Brainwash Show

DALLAS TWP. — Four Wycallis Elementary third-grade students tried to beat the clock and count the amount of coins displayed on a large screen to win The Brainwash Show on Dec. 22

The Brainwash Show, a Parent Teacher Organization funded assembly, incorporated the high energy of a television game show based on age-appropriate level knowledge of pop culture and academics.

The hour-long program was held in the morning and again in the afternoon to include all grades at Wycallis Elementary School.

Four students were randomly chosen to form two, two-person teams that matched off to correctly answer the most questions.

Third-graders Kayden Kopiak and Kiera Lee tried to quickly calculate the amount of change shown on a screen to win a game against their classmates Aidan Hilburt and Julian Wallace.

The girls first hit their buzzer and answered 89 cents.

The Brainwash Show host and developer Eric Dasher said Kopiak and Lee’s answer was incorrect and the boys could win the game if they had the right answer.

Wallace and Hilburt could not provide an answer, so the clock was reset to give both teams a chance to recount the change.

Lee and Kopiak buzzed in a again with the correct answer of 90 cents.

Nearly 300 students in the school’s gym erupted into cheers and applause as the two girls jumped up and down in celebration.

Dasher again chose four students, all from second grade, to compete.

The game show geared questions for each grade level, including kindergarten students who were asked questions such as what the caterpillar turned into in the story “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

At the end of the program, Santa and Mrs. Claus entered the gym to wish all a Merry Christmas.

Wycallis Elementary third-graders Aidan Hilburt, Julian Wallace, Kayden Kopiak, and Kiera Lee participate in The Brainwash Show on Dec. 22. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP123117Brainwash02TONED.jpg Wycallis Elementary third-graders Aidan Hilburt, Julian Wallace, Kayden Kopiak, and Kiera Lee participate in The Brainwash Show on Dec. 22. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Audrey Banks, a kindergarten student at Wycallis Elementary, claps for classmates competing in The Brainwash Show. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP123117Brainwash03TONED.jpg Audrey Banks, a kindergarten student at Wycallis Elementary, claps for classmates competing in The Brainwash Show. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Wycallis Elementary students Liam Bustin, Nathanial Wilder, Amanda Lewis and Gianna Hall listen to a question before answering during The Brainwash Show. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP123117Brainwash04TONED.jpg Wycallis Elementary students Liam Bustin, Nathanial Wilder, Amanda Lewis and Gianna Hall listen to a question before answering during The Brainwash Show. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Eric Dasher, host of The Brainwash Show, asks a four-member panel of Wycallis Elementary students a question during the mock game show. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP123117Brainwash05TONED.jpg Eric Dasher, host of The Brainwash Show, asks a four-member panel of Wycallis Elementary students a question during the mock game show. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Nick Dalessandro, a second-grade student at Wycallis Elementary School, cheers on classmates as they compete during The Brainwash Show. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_TDP123117Brainwash01TONED.jpg Nick Dalessandro, a second-grade student at Wycallis Elementary School, cheers on classmates as they compete during The Brainwash Show. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com