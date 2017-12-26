Wycallis Elementary hosts The Brainwash Show

DALLAS TWP. — Four Wycallis Elementary third-grade students tried to beat the clock and count the amount of coins displayed on a large screen to win The Brainwash Show on Dec. 22
The Brainwash Show, a Parent Teacher Organization funded assembly, incorporated the high energy of a television game show based on age-appropriate level knowledge of pop culture and academics.
The hour-long program was held in the morning and again in the afternoon to include all grades at Wycallis Elementary School.
Four students were randomly chosen to form two, two-person teams that matched off to correctly answer the most questions.
Third-graders Kayden Kopiak and Kiera Lee tried to quickly calculate the amount of change shown on a screen to win a game against their classmates Aidan Hilburt and Julian Wallace.
The girls first hit their buzzer and answered 89 cents.
The Brainwash Show host and developer Eric Dasher said Kopiak and Lee’s answer was incorrect and the boys could win the game if they had the right answer.
Wallace and Hilburt could not provide an answer, so the clock was reset to give both teams a chance to recount the change.
Lee and Kopiak buzzed in a again with the correct answer of 90 cents.
Nearly 300 students in the school’s gym erupted into cheers and applause as the two girls jumped up and down in celebration.
Dasher again chose four students, all from second grade, to compete.
The game show geared questions for each grade level, including kindergarten students who were asked questions such as what the caterpillar turned into in the story “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”
At the end of the program, Santa and Mrs. Claus entered the gym to wish all a Merry Christmas.