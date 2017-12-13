Back Mountain Police Association holds coat drive, Christmas celebration

WILKES-BARRE — Winter coats of many colors and sizes hung in several rows inside St. Andrew’s Church in Wilkes-Barre Dec. 10.

The coats, along with other winter necessities, including gloves, scarves and hats were collected by the Back Mountain Police Association, a nonprofit organization comprised of 21 police departments in the Back Mountain and West Side area of the Greater Wyoming Valley.

The group has been hosting the coat drive for the past eight years, but teamed up this year with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Bridge Luzerne County, an organization for youth based in Wilkes-Barre.

“We feel that’s it’s an important partnership,” said Tanya Olaviany, a spokesperson for Big Brothers and Big Sisters. “The more people that kids have involved in their lives offering not only material support but offering emotional support — it’s critical, and it benefits the child in being able to grow up.”

The 80 to 90 children who attended the event with their parents were involved with Big Brothers and Big Sisters and varied in age with the youngest ones being 7 years old and the oldest 16 years old.

“We were surprised by the number of older children,” said Ross Piazza, a member of the police association and chairman of the Warm Coats for Kids project. More than 30 children were above the age of 12, according to a list provided to the police association by Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Piazza said about 500 gently used coats are collected every year in containers located at various businesses and schools located in the Back Mountain area for local children who need them.

Besides getting the chance to choose a coat and other winter gear, the children also enjoyed a pizza party and one-on-one chats with Santa Claus, who distributed gifts.The police association also handed out stuffed stockings and homemade Christmas cookies to children.

“The food was good and it was really thoughtful for kids in need,” said 11-year-old Nathan Kizer, referring to both the party and the coat drive. He picked out a blue coat with the help of his mother Melissa who also found a cream-colored coat with pink trimmings for her 1-year-old daughter, Emma Burney.

Melissa also appreciated the efforts of the two organizations in putting the event together.

“It was very very nice and thoughtful of them,” she said, while holding Emma.

William Stoudt, 9, enjoyed the party as well and really liked the toys that he received. His mother Jennifer helped him pick out a jacket, hat and a scarf. She, too, thought the event was “very nice” and would like to return next year.

Melissa Kizer and her son Nathan, 11, check out a coat at the Warm Coats for Kids Drive held by the Back Mountain Police Association and the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Bridge Luzerne County Sunday at St. Andrew’s Church in Wilkes-Barre. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_coatdrive1.jpg Melissa Kizer and her son Nathan, 11, check out a coat at the Warm Coats for Kids Drive held by the Back Mountain Police Association and the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Bridge Luzerne County Sunday at St. Andrew’s Church in Wilkes-Barre. Kulsoom Khan | Times Leader Jennifer Stoudt browses through hundreds of coats collected by the Back Mountain Police Association at the Warm Coats for Kids Drive.. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_coatdrive2.jpg Jennifer Stoudt browses through hundreds of coats collected by the Back Mountain Police Association at the Warm Coats for Kids Drive.. Kulsoom Khan | Times Leader Jennifer Stoudt browses through hundreds of coats collected by the Back Mountain Police Association at the Warm Coats for Kids Drive.. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_coatdrive2CMYK.jpg Jennifer Stoudt browses through hundreds of coats collected by the Back Mountain Police Association at the Warm Coats for Kids Drive.. Kulsoom Khan | Times Leader Besides coats, the Back Mountain Police Association also collected other winter gear for children, including hats, scarves and gloves for the Warm Coats for Kids Drive held Sunday at St. Andrew’s Church in Wilkes-Barre. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_coatdrive3.jpg Besides coats, the Back Mountain Police Association also collected other winter gear for children, including hats, scarves and gloves for the Warm Coats for Kids Drive held Sunday at St. Andrew’s Church in Wilkes-Barre. Kulsoom Khan | Times Leader

