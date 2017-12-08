Wyoming man charged with child molestation and pornography

WYOMING — A 36-year-old man awaiting sentencing in Schuylkill County for having child pornography on a computer was arraigned Thursday on similar charges and sexually assaulting a child in Wyoming.

A computer seized by the state Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Unit from a residence on Church Road where Raymond Shelly Jr. resided earlier this year, allegedly had 14 videos of children engaged in sex acts.

During that investigation, Shelly allegedly told agents he molested a child at least seven or eight times inside his Church Road bedroom, according to a criminal complaint.

Shelly was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody on 14 counts of possession of child pornography, and one count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility. He was remanded to the Schuylkill County Prison for lack of $200,000 bail.

Court records say Shelly on Nov. 29 pleaded guilty to dissemination of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility in Schuylkill County Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced on those charges Jan. 8 following an examination by the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine if he is a sexually violent predator.

In the Luzerne County case, agents in April communicated with Shelly on an Internet site where he allegedly sent a video of child pornography.

Shelly allegedly told agents he has been interested in child pornography for the last six to seven years and has traded videos using a computer and cell phone, the criminal complaint says.

Police allege in the complaint Shelly admitted to molesting an 11-year-old boy inside his bedroom on Church Road seven to eight times.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_handcuffs.jpg