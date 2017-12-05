Gate of Heaven’s Christmas Festival draws record crowd

DALLAS — The Gate of Heaven Christmas Festival and Gingerbread House Contest attracted more attendees this year than any previous year, according to Barbara Michaels, the event co-organizer.

The fifth annual Christmas Festival was held Dec. 3 at Gate of Heaven Church on Machell Avenue.

“We had a huge turnout,” Michaels said. “We had doubled the amount of gingerbread house entrees and twice the amount of attendees.”

The Gingerbread House contest had 19 submissions, she said. Designs ranged from a traditional candy house to unique layouts that included a tree house, houseboat and a beach shack.

“Everything on the houses had to be edible,” Michaels said said.

Christmas Festival guests were allowed to vote for their favorite Gingerbread House.

The Rev. Daniel A. Toomey at Gate of Heaven announced the top three Gingerbread House ribbon recipients were Olivia Stevens and Jessica English won first place for “The Beach Shack.” Grace and Therese Ciaccia received second place and the Frederick Family won third place for “The Houseboat.”

St. Nicholas also arrived to spread holiday cheer and visit with children.

The free event featured a variety of holiday activities that included a Nativity Scene dress-up area, cardboard Gingerbread houses for children to play in, games, and a cookie contest, in addition to the Gingerbread House contest.

The game area was a new attraction this year, Michaels said.

Games included Candy Cane Fishing, Snowball Toss, ring toss and much more.

Six-year-old Morgan Madar, left, of West Wyoming, peeks out at her cousin Eva Zelinka, 1, of Hunlock Creek, at the Gate of Heaven Christmas Festival on Dec. 3. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Bread1.jpg Six-year-old Morgan Madar, left, of West Wyoming, peeks out at her cousin Eva Zelinka, 1, of Hunlock Creek, at the Gate of Heaven Christmas Festival on Dec. 3. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Sherrie Contardi, of Lehman Township, looks over one of the gingerbread houses on display. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Bread2.jpg Sherrie Contardi, of Lehman Township, looks over one of the gingerbread houses on display. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Michael Ciaccia, 3, of Lehman Township, and his mom Kristen greet St. Nicholas at the Christmas Festival at Gate of Heaven Church on Dec. 3. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Bread3.jpg Michael Ciaccia, 3, of Lehman Township, and his mom Kristen greet St. Nicholas at the Christmas Festival at Gate of Heaven Church on Dec. 3. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post There were 19 entries into the Gate of Heaven Christmas Festival Gingerbread House contest. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Bread4.jpg There were 19 entries into the Gate of Heaven Christmas Festival Gingerbread House contest. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Carol Carroll, right, of Dallas, right, gives away ‘angel’ kisses to Joseph Contardi, 11, of Lehman Township. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Bread5.jpg Carol Carroll, right, of Dallas, right, gives away ‘angel’ kisses to Joseph Contardi, 11, of Lehman Township. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post St. Nicholas stops by the craft table as he makes his way around the Gate of Heaven Christmas Festival. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Bread6.jpg St. Nicholas stops by the craft table as he makes his way around the Gate of Heaven Christmas Festival. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com