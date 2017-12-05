Gate of Heaven’s Christmas Festival draws record crowd

DALLAS — The Gate of Heaven Christmas Festival and Gingerbread House Contest attracted more attendees this year than any previous year, according to Barbara Michaels, the event co-organizer.
The fifth annual Christmas Festival was held Dec. 3 at Gate of Heaven Church on Machell Avenue.
“We had a huge turnout,” Michaels said. “We had doubled the amount of gingerbread house entrees and twice the amount of attendees.”
The Gingerbread House contest had 19 submissions, she said. Designs ranged from a traditional candy house to unique layouts that included a tree house, houseboat and a beach shack.
“Everything on the houses had to be edible,” Michaels said said.
Christmas Festival guests were allowed to vote for their favorite Gingerbread House.
The Rev. Daniel A. Toomey at Gate of Heaven announced the top three Gingerbread House ribbon recipients were Olivia Stevens and Jessica English won first place for “The Beach Shack.” Grace and Therese Ciaccia received second place and the Frederick Family won third place for “The Houseboat.”
St. Nicholas also arrived to spread holiday cheer and visit with children.
The free event featured a variety of holiday activities that included a Nativity Scene dress-up area, cardboard Gingerbread houses for children to play in, games, and a cookie contest, in addition to the Gingerbread House contest.
The game area was a new attraction this year, Michaels said.
Games included Candy Cane Fishing, Snowball Toss, ring toss and much more.