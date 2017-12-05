Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Santa Claus attended Misericordia University’s annual ‘Brunch with Santa’

By Eileen Godin - egodin@timesleader.com | December 5th, 2017 12:26 pm

Misericordia Student Nursing Association member Emily Power makes holiday crafts with children before Santa arrives at the annual Brunch with Santa.
Misericordia Student Nursing Association member Emily Power makes holiday crafts with children before Santa arrives at the annual Brunch with Santa.
Twenty-month-old Emma Guarnieri, right, of Kingston, colors with her best friend Gianna Lindobardo, 2, of Dallas, at the Brunch with Santa at Misericordia University last Saturday.
Twenty-month-old Emma Guarnieri, right, of Kingston, colors with her best friend Gianna Lindobardo, 2, of Dallas, at the Brunch with Santa at Misericordia University last Saturday.
Santa arrives at Insalaco Hall on the campus of Misericordia University with his ukulele singing ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town’ last Saturday.
Santa arrives at Insalaco Hall on the campus of Misericordia University with his ukulele singing ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town’ last Saturday.
Santa Claus entertains children of all ages.
Santa Claus entertains children of all ages.
Five-year-old Aiden Turel, of Shavertown, left, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas.
Five-year-old Aiden Turel, of Shavertown, left, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas.
Three-year-old Charlee Sadowski, of Sweet Valley, whispers to Santa what she wants for Christmas.
Three-year-old Charlee Sadowski, of Sweet Valley, whispers to Santa what she wants for Christmas.

DALLAS TWP. — Santa took a break from his busy toy factory at the North Pole to have brunch with over 100 children at Misericordia University Dec. 2.

The 19th annual Brunch with Santa was sponsored by the Misericordia University Alumni Association in the Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall on the university campus.

The jolly old elf entered the room singing and playing “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” on his ukulele.

Children of all ages had an opportunity to visit and share their Christmas gift wish list with Santa. A professional photographer was available to preserve holiday memories for guests.

Before Santa’s arrival, children and their parents and caregivers had an opportunity to make seasonal crafts or color.

Misericordia Student Nursing Association member Emily Power makes holiday crafts with children before Santa arrives at the annual Brunch with Santa.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa1.jpgMisericordia Student Nursing Association member Emily Power makes holiday crafts with children before Santa arrives at the annual Brunch with Santa. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post
Twenty-month-old Emma Guarnieri, right, of Kingston, colors with her best friend Gianna Lindobardo, 2, of Dallas, at the Brunch with Santa at Misericordia University last Saturday.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa2.jpgTwenty-month-old Emma Guarnieri, right, of Kingston, colors with her best friend Gianna Lindobardo, 2, of Dallas, at the Brunch with Santa at Misericordia University last Saturday. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post
Santa arrives at Insalaco Hall on the campus of Misericordia University with his ukulele singing ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town’ last Saturday.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa3.jpgSanta arrives at Insalaco Hall on the campus of Misericordia University with his ukulele singing ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town’ last Saturday. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post
Santa Claus entertains children of all ages.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa4.jpgSanta Claus entertains children of all ages. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post
Five-year-old Aiden Turel, of Shavertown, left, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa5.jpgFive-year-old Aiden Turel, of Shavertown, left, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post
Three-year-old Charlee Sadowski, of Sweet Valley, whispers to Santa what she wants for Christmas.
http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa6.jpgThree-year-old Charlee Sadowski, of Sweet Valley, whispers to Santa what she wants for Christmas. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post

By Eileen Godin

egodin@timesleader.com


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2017 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612