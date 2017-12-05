Santa Claus attended Misericordia University’s annual ‘Brunch with Santa’

DALLAS TWP. — Santa took a break from his busy toy factory at the North Pole to have brunch with over 100 children at Misericordia University Dec. 2.
The 19th annual Brunch with Santa was sponsored by the Misericordia University Alumni Association in the Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall on the university campus.
The jolly old elf entered the room singing and playing “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” on his ukulele.
Children of all ages had an opportunity to visit and share their Christmas gift wish list with Santa. A professional photographer was available to preserve holiday memories for guests.
Before Santa’s arrival, children and their parents and caregivers had an opportunity to make seasonal crafts or color.