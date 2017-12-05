Santa Claus attended Misericordia University’s annual ‘Brunch with Santa’

DALLAS TWP. — Santa took a break from his busy toy factory at the North Pole to have brunch with over 100 children at Misericordia University Dec. 2.

The 19th annual Brunch with Santa was sponsored by the Misericordia University Alumni Association in the Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall on the university campus.

The jolly old elf entered the room singing and playing “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” on his ukulele.

Children of all ages had an opportunity to visit and share their Christmas gift wish list with Santa. A professional photographer was available to preserve holiday memories for guests.

Before Santa’s arrival, children and their parents and caregivers had an opportunity to make seasonal crafts or color.

Misericordia Student Nursing Association member Emily Power makes holiday crafts with children before Santa arrives at the annual Brunch with Santa. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa1.jpg Misericordia Student Nursing Association member Emily Power makes holiday crafts with children before Santa arrives at the annual Brunch with Santa. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Twenty-month-old Emma Guarnieri, right, of Kingston, colors with her best friend Gianna Lindobardo, 2, of Dallas, at the Brunch with Santa at Misericordia University last Saturday. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa2.jpg Twenty-month-old Emma Guarnieri, right, of Kingston, colors with her best friend Gianna Lindobardo, 2, of Dallas, at the Brunch with Santa at Misericordia University last Saturday. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Santa arrives at Insalaco Hall on the campus of Misericordia University with his ukulele singing ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town’ last Saturday. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa3.jpg Santa arrives at Insalaco Hall on the campus of Misericordia University with his ukulele singing ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town’ last Saturday. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Santa Claus entertains children of all ages. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa4.jpg Santa Claus entertains children of all ages. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Five-year-old Aiden Turel, of Shavertown, left, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa5.jpg Five-year-old Aiden Turel, of Shavertown, left, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Three-year-old Charlee Sadowski, of Sweet Valley, whispers to Santa what she wants for Christmas. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Santa6.jpg Three-year-old Charlee Sadowski, of Sweet Valley, whispers to Santa what she wants for Christmas. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post