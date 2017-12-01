Star of Dallas Days Old-Fashion Christmas Tree Lighting event arrives

DALLAS TWP. — A nearly 30-foot tall Concolor Fir tree arrived at the grounds of the former Dallas Township School on Friday.

The large fir tree is the star of the upcoming Dallas Days Old-Fashioned Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

The tree was donated by Bennie’s Nursery in Keelersburg, near Tunkhannock, said Elizabeth Martin, a Dallas Township supervisor.

Employees of the Dallas Township Road Department hauled the tree into town on a flatbed trailer, which had a police escort, she said.

“It is classified as an oversized load,” Martin said. “We also had a municipal vehicle behind the trailer.”

Dallas Township and Dallas Borough road department members estimated the tree weighed about two tons.

Road crew members quickly began trimming the low branches while others measured the opening of a red, heavy-duty metal tree stand, designed, built and donated by Pulverman in Dallas Township.

Two backhoe loaders from Dallas Borough and Dallas Township worked in unison to maneuver the tree into the stand. Then, road crew members pushed the tree trunk in position to line up with the tree stand opening.

It took over two hours to get the tree into position.

Then, slowly the tree was hoisted into the stand.

The Old-Fashion Christmas Tree Lighting event is the final event slated to celebrate the municipality’s bicentennial year.

Back Mountain residents are invited to enjoy a free cup of hot chocolate and listen to Christmas carolers dressed in period clothing, Martin said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to attend, she said.

There will also be food trucks and a variety of vendors for guests to visit, she said.

The star of the Dallas Days Old-Fashion Christmas Tree Lighting arrived into town on Friday. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Tree1.jpg The star of the Dallas Days Old-Fashion Christmas Tree Lighting arrived into town on Friday. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Dallas Borough and Dallas Township Road Department employees worked together to move the 30-foot Concolor Fir tree into a metal tree stand designed, built and donated by Pulverman. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Tree2.jpg Dallas Borough and Dallas Township Road Department employees worked together to move the 30-foot Concolor Fir tree into a metal tree stand designed, built and donated by Pulverman. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post It took over two hours to maneuver the large fir tree into a tree stand. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Tree3.jpg It took over two hours to maneuver the large fir tree into a tree stand. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.