Lehman-Jackson students team up with CEO to give others a Happy Thanksgiving

WILKES-BARRE — Third-graders Isaiah Hernandez and Noah Brandenburg filled one red mesh bag with apples and quickly grabbed a second during the Lehman-Jackson Elementary School’s trip to the Commission on Economic Opportunity Turkey and Fixings Distribution Center on Nov. 16.

“It looks like a giant red Twizzler,” Hernandez said as he waved the collapsed mesh bag around and headed to the back of the line.

The children’s high energy and enthusiasm aided the nonprofit in preparing meals for its annual Turkey and Fixings Distribution on Nov. 18 and 19, according to Rich Piccolotti, volunteer coordinator with CEO’s The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

“You will be helping to feed up to 5,000 people,” Piccolotti told the group of nearly 60 third-graders.

The field trip was pulled together by third-grade teachers Reagan Hynick, Dara Lopasky and Jennifer Loftus.

“We wanted to show the children that, even though they are 8 years old, they can still have a positive impact on their community,” Hynick said. “We want to develop a strong community feeling while they are young.”

Hynick said the volunteering opportunity allow the district to help the agency that donates fresh fruits and vegetables for the Lake-Lehman Summer Food Program.

The summer program fills a nutritional gap for financially stressed district families whose children participate in the free and reduced cost breakfast and lunch programs during the school year.

When the children arrived at 9:30 a.m. in the East End Center in Wilkes-Barre, they were greeted by a sight of thousands of brown paper bags lined up in straight rows with shopping carts lining the square perimeter.

Piccolotti saw the extra incoming hands and was thrilled to have the help.

“This program (Turkey and Fixings Distribution) started 38 years ago helping about 200 people,” he said. “Between last week (Nov. 5-11) and this week (Nov. 12-18), we will feed over 8,000 individuals.”

Piccolotti told the children that when people who pre-registered and qualified for the program arrived on Nov. 18, volunteers would push the shopping carts, filled with groceries to make a Thanksgiving dinner, and load the contents into their cars.

Carts would then be returned and restocked for the next person, Piccolotti said.

Students were divided and assigned one of two jobs. One group put six red apples into red mesh bags. The second group put canned vegetables in brown paper bags.

Hernandez and his classmates were happy to be out of school and doing something different, but they also understood their time and effort would make someone else’s Thanksgiving happy.

“Some families need food,” said third-grader Sara Womach. “It is important to help.”

“Everyone around the world should have a nice meal,” student Gianna DeCesaris said.

Third-grader River Morgan was happy to help out and “would like to come back and volunteer.”

Piccolotti watched and smiled as the students and their teachers got down to work.

“This is great,” he said.

Rich Piccolotti, volunteer coordinator with CEO’s The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, talks with Lehman-Jackson third-graders about volunteering opportunities at the nonprofit. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_TDP111917LJCEOTrip1.jpg Rich Piccolotti, volunteer coordinator with CEO’s The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, talks with Lehman-Jackson third-graders about volunteering opportunities at the nonprofit. Aimee Dilger | Dallas Post Lehman-Jackson Elementary School third-graders Samantha Kuniska, Cammon Wiseley, Addison Letukas, Kaydence Presto and Paige Rambus form an assembly line to fill bags for CEO . http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_TDP111917LJCEOTrip2.jpg Lehman-Jackson Elementary School third-graders Samantha Kuniska, Cammon Wiseley, Addison Letukas, Kaydence Presto and Paige Rambus form an assembly line to fill bags for CEO . Aimee Dilger | Dallas Post Lehman-Jackson Elementary third-grade students bag apples while volunteering at CEO in Wilkes-Barre Township on Thursday, Nov. 16. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_TDP111917LJCEOTrip3.jpg Lehman-Jackson Elementary third-grade students bag apples while volunteering at CEO in Wilkes-Barre Township on Thursday, Nov. 16. Aimee Dilger | Dallas Post Isaiah Hernandez and Noah Brandenburg, third-graders at Lehman-Jackson Elementary School, volunteer to fill a bag of apples for CEO’s annual Turkey and the Fixings Distribution. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_TDP111917LJCEOTrip4.jpg Isaiah Hernandez and Noah Brandenburg, third-graders at Lehman-Jackson Elementary School, volunteer to fill a bag of apples for CEO’s annual Turkey and the Fixings Distribution. Aimee Dilger | Dallas Post Sienna Verosky, a third-grader at Lehman-Jackson Elementary School, puts canned goods into bags at CEO on Nov. 16. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_TDP111917LJCEOTrip5.jpg Sienna Verosky, a third-grader at Lehman-Jackson Elementary School, puts canned goods into bags at CEO on Nov. 16. Aimee Dilger | Dallas Post

Lehman-Jackson students team up with CEO

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com