Penn State Wilkes-Barre student groups named Best In State

LEHMAN TWP. — Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s Blue & White Society, in conjunction with the Penn State Wilkes-Barre Alumni Society and the Wyoming Valley Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Society, were awarded Best In State at the 2017 Homecoming Parade. Nearly 30 affiliate groups shared their spirit and love of Penn State through enthusiastic participation in the 2017 Homecoming Parade. Five members of Alumni Council, the Alumni Association’s governing body, selected two in-state and two out-of-state award recipients. Penn State Wilkes-Barre students are, from left, first row, Jackie Warnick Piatt, Marissa Duffy, Karen Brace-Hodle, Noah Hummel, Melissa Hummel. Second row, Jim Hummel, Greg Strazdus and Mark Macosky.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_BestInState.jpg Submitted photo